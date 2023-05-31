-
A Third Arrest In 2002 Murder Of Run-DMC's Jam Master Jay
by Pete Jones
May 31, 2023 at 4:33 AM (PT)
A third man has been charged in the 2002 murder of RUN-DMC's JAM MASTER JAY (JASON MIZELL) in QUEENS. Federal authorities arrested 49-year-old JAY BRYANT, after evidence placed him at the scene of the murder.
RONALD “TINARD” WASHINGTON and KARL JORDAN JR. face trial in a Federal court in JANUARY 2024. The pair were arrested in 2020.
JAY BRYANT was already in custody on federal drug distribution charges after a SEPTEMBER indictment.