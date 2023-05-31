Unique Station Operator Passes

BOB BITTNER, the owner of eclectic, noncommercial Adult Standards-Oldies WJIB-A-W267CE/CAMBRIDGE-BOSTON and four other stations in NEW ENGLAND, passed away on MAY 26th, according to CBS affiliate WBZ-TV/BOSTON.

BITTNER, a former host at WNTN-A/NEWTON, MA, WXKS-A/BOSTON, and WBET-A/BROCKTON, MA, bought WLVG-A/CAMBRIDGE out of bankruptcy in 1991 and relaunched the station with a Variety format as WWEA-A (EARTH RADIO 740). The format and calls were changed in 1992 to Beautiful Music as WJIB; BITTNER later bought and sold WKBR-A/MANCHESTER, NH, WNEB-A/WORCESTER, and WJYE-A/GARDINER, ME, and bought WJTO-A-W287DD/BATH, ME, WLAM-A-W247DK/LEWISTON, ME, WLVP-A-W286DR/GORHAM, ME, and WBAS-A-W268CP/CAPE COD..

