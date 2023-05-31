Salazar, Galiardo

European podcast and audiobook subscription platform PODIMO has named former GOOGLE Head of Consumer and Brand Marketing ISABEL SALAZAR as Country Mgr./SPAIN, replacing JUAN GALIARDO SOSA, who has been promoted to Global Head of Markets.

GALIARDO said, "ISABEL's profile is ideal, not only because of her extensive experience managing teams and developing brands like GOOGLE in SPAIN, but also because of her energy and human qualities. At PODIMO we place a lot of importance on values and in Isabel we saw a very good fit from the very first moment."

GALIARDO added, "This new phase is a unique opportunity to get to know more closely the different markets in which we operate and to be able to work more closely with our local teams, from FINLAND to MEXICO. It is also a huge responsibility, not only for the hundreds of thousands of users, but above all for the hundreds of creators who rely on us as a platform, as a loudspeaker for their stories and their work.

"The main challenge will be to be able to dig deep enough into each market and its particularities to be able to extract relevant learnings that can be applied in other markets. As well as finding a good balance between applying the learnings/best practices that we are having and maintaining the level of autonomy with which each market has been able to operate so far and the innovative culture that has allowed us to get this far."

SALAZAR said, "I join at a sweet moment, so to speak, as PODIMO already has 100k users in SPAIN and remarkable recognition. We have reference shows and top level creators. That's why I also want to thank JUAN for his work, whom I succeed in this role.

"I am very excited about this new opportunity to lead the PODIMO team in Spain and carry out its mission of providing high quality, yet locally relevant podcast content. As Country Manager, my main short-term goal is to increase PODIMO's user base by offering the best shows while working closely with great creators. SPAIN is a country with a highly engaged audio culture and the podcast industry is experiencing its best moment, not only because of the progressive growth of users, but also because of the great talent we have. Our ultimate goal from PODIMO is to generate a strong connection with our community of users thanks to the content we offer exclusively, and I can anticipate that we have great releases planned."

