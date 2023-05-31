Executive Actions

AUDACY has renewed one executive's contract while a board member has left the company. EVP/COO SUSAN LARKIN has signed a new deal keeping her on board through at least MAY 4th, 2026, with automatic one-year extensions thereafter unless either party cancels with prior notice. LARKIN will make a base salary of $775,000 in the first year, $800,000 in the second year, and $825,000 in the third year, plus performance bonuses targeted at 85% of her annual base salary, and future equity compensation of $500,000 or more along with a $1,000/month car allowance.

In addition, MONIQUE NELSON has exited the board, citing time constraints. The board has decreased the number of directors needed for a full board from nine to eight members, and SEAN R. CREAMER has been appointed as a Class A director to take NELSON's place.

And the board has modified the compensation received by board members for the 2023-24 year to grant a one-time cash payment of $100,000 rather than the annual grant of $120,000 in restricted stock shares.

At the annual meeting of shareholders, the voters approved the plan for a reverse stock split (between one-for-two and one-for-thirty) to regain compliance with NYSE listing requirements, and DAVID FIELD, JOE FIELD, and DAVID J. BERKMAN were elected to three-year terms on the board.

