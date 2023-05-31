Coming June 5th

Celebrity feuds get dissected on a new weekly podcast from WONDERY.

"DISS AND TELL," hosted by SYDNEY BATTLE and MATT BELLASSAI, will look at celebrity battles from the conflicts among the "SEX AND THE CITY" cast to SELENA GOMEZ v. HAILEY BIEBER. The first episode will first be made available on JUNE 5th to WONDERY+ subscribers, with general release on JUNE 12th.

