Ready To Party? (Photo: Tinseltown / Shutterstock.com)

iHEARTMEDIA's metaverse space iHEARTLAND will host a performance by FLO RIDA at STATE FARM PARK in FORTNITE and on ROBLOX. The six-song performance will feature FLO RIDA hits as well as his current single “What A Night” on JUNE 9th at 7pm (ET) and will be available in iHEARTLAND through JUNE 11.

iHEARTMEDIA Top 40s and select Hot AC stations will also broadcast the performance on JUNE 10 at 7pm local time. In addition, the event will include new interactive features and experiences, including "FLO RIDA’S HOUSE," available TODAY through JUNE 11th. Find out more here.

