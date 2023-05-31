Special Day

COX MEDIA GROUP News-Talk WHIO-A-F/DAYTON "THE EVENING EDGE" host TODD HOLLST's campaign to get more recognition for DAYTON's role in the creation of the CHEEZ-IT has paid off with DAYTON Mayor JEFFREY MIMS declaring TODAY (5/31) as "DAYTON-MADE CHEEZ-IT DAY" in the city, and the official unveiling of a CHEEZ-IT statue coming on FRIDAY's show from CARILLION BREWING COMPANY.

The official city proclamation notes that the GREEN & GREEN CO. launched the snack in 1921 in DAYTON; SUNSHINE BISCUITS took over the brand in 1932, KEEBLER purchased SUNSHINE and CHEEZ-IT in 1996, and KELLOGG COMPANY bought KEEBLER in 2001.

HOLLST told sister CBS affiliate WHIO-TV that he is working on getting a historical marker placed on the former GREEN & GREEN factory site at CARILLION HISTORICAL PARK. HOLLST has made DAYTON's role in the creation of the CHEEZ-IT a signature element of his show.

