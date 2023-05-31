Paulin

The NASHVILLE division of TORONTO-based publishing company ANTHEM ENTERTAINMENT has signed a global deal with Country songwriter JAMIE PAULIN. He is known for his most recent #1 in 2020, CHRIS JANSON’s “Done,” and for KENNY CHESNEY’s 2020 single, “Happy Does." He has also had numerous other cuts on high-profile projects, including JUSTIN MOORE's hit single, “Backwoods,” and TIM McGRAW’s “How I’ll Always Be” from his 2015 album, DAMN COUNTRY MUSIC.

PAULIN has also had songs recorded by artists JORDAN DAVIS, JON PARDI, KANE BROWN, IAN MUNSICK, SHANE PROFITT, TRAVIS DENNING, SCOTTY McCREERY, JACK INGRAM, and FRANK RAY, and currently writes with several ANTHEM songwriters, including JANSON, DAVIS, PROFITT, NATE KENYON, TREA LANDON, and JUSTIN LANTZ.

ANTHEM NASHVILLE VP/Creative NOAH DEWEY said, "I've tried to sign JAMIE for years, but the timing was never right. We finally figured it out! I'm elated that he's joining the ANTHEM family. His infectious personality is only overshadowed by his immense talent as a songwriter. I'm looking forward to continuing to build on JAMIE's already successful career."

PAULIN said, “After being friends with NOAH DEWEY for years and seeing the success he has had working with other writers, when the opportunity presented itself for us to work together, it just seemed like it was meant to be. I’m looking forward to this new venture and working with NOAH and all the other folks at ANTHEM.”

« see more Net News