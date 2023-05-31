Greenwood (Photo: Jeremy Westby)

Country singer LEE GREENWOOD, best known for his 1984 patriotic hit "GOD Bless The USA," will mark the 40th anniversary of writing the song (in 1983) with a North American tour. GREENWOOD has signed with ACTION ENTERTAINMENT COLLABORATIVE to manage this tour and his final years of touring, with the company's CHARLES RAY and NICK MEINEMA as his co-representatives for booking. The 27-date tour kicks off JUNE 9th in BARTLESVILLE, OK, and wraps up with a private show on NOVEMBER 4th in NEW ORLEANS.

GREENWOOD said, "I am really excited to see where my final years of touring take me. I have played every clubhouse, steakhouse, and outhouse, and there is nothing more enjoyable than being on stage, for me at least. I have been blessed to travel the world on USO tours and play fairs, festivals and theaters. I am looking forward to gracing those stages once again on these final years of touring."

« see more Net News