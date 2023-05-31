Including Alice In Chains, The Pretenders & Carrie Underwood

GUNS N’ ROSES have announced the artists that will support the NORTH AMERICAN leg of their 2023 Global Tour, which will include CARRIE UNDERWOOD, THE PRETENDERS, ALICE IN CHAINS, THE WARNING and DIRTY HONEY. The band will also be adding new shows in PITTSBURGH, PA on FRIDAY, AUGUST 18th and in SEATTLE on SATURDAY, OCTOBER 14th.

The band will launch their tour on JUNE 5th in TEL AVIV, ISRAEL and will continue across EUROPE through JULY 22nd, wrapping in ATHENS, GREECE. The NORTH AMERICA leg will start on SATURDAY, AUGUST 5th, and will visit historic venues such as FENWAY PARK in BOSTON and WRIGLEY FIELD in CHICAGO, with the tour concluding in VANCOUVER, BC on MONDAY, OCTOBER 16th.

UNDERWOOD is on deck for three shows, two in CANADA and a hometown show in NASHVILLE on AUGUST 26th. THE PRETENDERS will open seven shows, and ALICE IN CHAINS are currently booked for six.

For more information, visit gunsnroses.com.

