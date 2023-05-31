Carsen

Syndicator SILVERFISH MEDIA has promoted JESSICA “CARSEN” HUMPHREVILLE to Dir./Operations & Programming, and hired JONATHAN SHAFFER as OM for the company.

In her new role, HUMPHREVILLE will oversee all aspects of the day-to-day business at the NASHVILLE-based production company, assuming some of the duties previously handled by Pres. PATRICK THOMAS, who is now hosting a syndicated overnight show for CUMULUS MEDIA (NET NEWS 4/25). All full-time, part-time, and contract employees will report to HUMPHREVILLE, and she will be the main point of contact for all SILVERFISH MEDIA business.

HUMPHREVILLE joined SILVERFISH MEDIA in 2016. In addition to hosting her own syndicated, live midday show, she has served as the company’s Dir./Programming since 2018, and is a cast member on the company’s flagship program, THE BIG D AND BUBBA SHOW.

SHAFFER takes over from THOMAS as Executive Producer of THE BIG D AND BUBBA SHOW, and serves as OM for the company. He joins SILVERFISH MEDIA from CUMULUS, where was morning show producer for Sports Talk WGFX (104.5 THE ZONE)/NASHVILLE. Prior to that, he served as the PD of Country WSM-A/NASHVILLE from 2017 to 2019.

BIG D and BUBBA said in a joint statement, “We are so excited for CARSEN's promotion and can't wait to see SHAFFER hit the ground running. Surround yourself with people that are better than you, and it makes you better! We're amped, because CARSEN and JONATHAN are pros!"

THOMAS will end his tenure with SILVERFISH on JUNE 5th, after nearly 24 years with THE BIG D AND BUBBA SHOW, but remains Executive Producer and co-host for SILVERFISH-syndicated weekend show HONKY TONKIN’ WITH TRACY LAWRENCE.

