First Time Ever Tour

ENRIQUE IGLESIAS, RICKY MARTIN, and PITBULL have announced they are joining forces for an arena run across NORTH AMERICA this fall. For the first time ever, they will share the stage for THE TRILOGY TOUR featuring three unique headlining sets from each artist.

The 19-city tour kicks off on OCTOBER 14th at WASHINGTON, D.C.’s CAPITAL ONE ARENA and makes stops across NORTH AMERICA in TORONTO, BOSTON, NEW YORK, CHICAGO, DETROIT, MIAMI, DALLAS, PHOENIX, LOS ANGELES and more before wrapping up at VANCOUVER’s ROGERS ARENA on DECEMBER 10th.

IGLESIAS said, "I am incredibly excited to be going on tour with my friends PITBULL and RICKY. THE TRILOGY TOUR will be an amazing experience for ALL of our fans. It’s going to be a once in a lifetime tour."

MARTIN added, "Going back on the road with not only ENRIQUE, but now with PITBULL it’s very exciting. This tour will be a wild party from beginning to end so get ready, it's going to be epic!"

PITBULL said, “It’s a true honor to tour with ENRIQUE and RICKY, 2 music icons, who broke global music barriers for our culture and open doors for someone like myself. We’re excited to take THE TRILOGY TOUR around the world and give our fans the time of their Trilogy lives, Dale!

Tickets for this run of shows will be availible through VERIFIED FAN. Fans can register now through SUNDAY, JUNE 4th at 11:59p (ET) for the VERIFIED FAN presale here.

« see more Net News