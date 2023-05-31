More Co-Sponsors

Twenty one more members of the HOUSE and two in the SENATE have signed on as supporters of the anti-performance royalty Local Radio Freedom Act, giving the measure 188 co-sponsors in the HOUSE and 23 in the SENATE.

The new co-sponsors in the HOUSE are Reps. BRIAN BABIN (R-TX), AARON BEAN (R-FL), CHUCK FLEISCHMANN (R-TN), ANDREW GARBARINO (R-NY), CARLOS GIMENEZ (R-FL), ANDY HARRIS (R-MD), ERIN HOUCHIN (R-IN), JIM JORDAN (R-OH), DOUG LAMBORN (R-CO), NICHOLAS LANGWORTHY (R-NY), LAUREL LEE (R-FL), TRACEY MANN (R-KS), THOMAS MASSIE (R-KY), BETTY MCCOLLUM (D-MN), RICHARD MCCORMICK (R-GA), CAROL MILLER (R-WV), MARC MOLINARO (R-NY), MARY PELTOLA (D-AK), KEITH SELF (R-TX), ABIGAIL SPANBERGER (D-VA), and GABE VASQUEZ (D-NM). In the SENATE, Sens. MAGGIE HASSAN (D-NH) and JOHN BARRASSO (R-WY) have joined the list of co-sponsors.

