Expanding Partnership With Republic Records

JYP ENTERTAINMENT, IMPERIAL, and REPUBLIC RECORDS are expanding their global partnership to include a label partnership. The three companies aim to jointly utilize their expertise and resources to strengthen and further promote JYP artists across the globe, raising the pinnacle of K-Pop in the global music market.

The collaboration has already proven to be incredibly successful with numerous JYP artists, TWICE, STRAY KIDS, and ITZY. This growth will continue and now include extensive partnerships with rising JYP acts, NMIXX, XDINARY HEROES, and more.

JYP ENTERTAINMENT CEO JIMMY JEONG said, "It has been a continuous journey of astonishing achievements through the strengthening of mutual trust as loyal partners. The expansion of this partnership between these leading music companies will sculpt the next vision of K-Pop, opening up a new chapter together."

REPUBLIC RECORDS Founder and CEO MONTE LIPMAN added, “This partnership was born out of mutual respect and admiration. We recognize the incredible opportunity to be at the forefront of the next K-Pop explosion. The potential is limitless.”

