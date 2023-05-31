Tour Kickoff Special June 5th

SIRIUSXM is set to present a COUNTING CROWS LIVE FROM THE TROUBADOUR special tour kick off performance set for JUNE 5th. Their upcoming tour BANSHEE SEASON TOUR officially kicks off on JUNE 13th.

For fans unable to make the gig, SIRIUSXM will broadcast the COUNTING CROWS TROUBADOUR debut on MONDAY, JUNE 12th at 11a (ET) on SIRIUSXM’S LITHIUM channel with additional airings across multiple SIRIUSXM music channels throughout the week including 90S ON 9, THE SPECTRUM, and POPROCKS. Listeners will also be able to stream the concert on demand on the SXM App.

Additionally, HOWARD STERN’s exclusive SIRIUSXM channel HOWARD 101 will showcase the concert on FRIDAY, JUNE 16th at 7p (ET).

Tickets for the show are on sale now.

« see more Net News