Nominations Begin

Nominations for the TEXAS RADIO HALL OF FAME’s 2023 Induction Class will be starting as of 12p (CDT) TODAY (6/1).

In the initial phase of the selection process, qualified candidates may be nominated by voting members in good standing, a status that is open to not only broadcasters but their fans, friends, and family.

The TEXAS RADIO HALL OF FAME Executive Director DOUG HARRIS said, “The TRHOF’s Executive Board feels strongly that radio’s listening audience, as well as the broadcast professionals involved with the creation and delivery of quality radio, should have a say in this selection process. We’ve been continually working to refine, streamline, and demystify the nomination and voting process to ensure that we will once again have a group of outstanding broadcasters for consideration by our voting members.”

The nominations portal will be accessible to voting members here through FRIDAY, JUNE 30th.

Winners will be honored at the TEXAS RADIO HALL OF FAME Induction Ceremony and Radio Reunion Weekend on NOVEMBER 4th at the TEXAS MUSEUM OF BROADCASTING AND COMMUNICATIONS in KILGORE.

