AUDACY Newa-Talk WCCO-A/MINNEAPOLIS raised over $80,000 for bone marrow transplant and stem cell therapy non-profit organization BE THE MATCH in a live auction on MAY 25th. The event auctioned off items and experiences including a trip to ITALY's AMALFI COAST and a VIKINGS training camp visit. WCCO host JORDANA GREEN's life was saved through a bone marrow transplant.

“We are so humbled and grateful for our fans’ incredible generosity, the amazing financial support from our corporate partners, and the remarkable donation of ideas and time by our personalities,” said Brand Mgr. BRAD LANE. “What a fun day auctioning off priceless, unique experiences for a cause so close and personal to us…in honor of our friend, teammate, and bone-marrow transplant recipient JORDANA GREEN!”

“BE THE MATCH is so grateful for the support and partnership of WCCO in this important event that will help more patients access life-saving blood stem cell and marrow transplants,” said BE THE MATCH FOUNDATION Exec. Dir. and BE THE MATCH Chief Advancement Officer JOY KING. “As our organization facilitates a growing number of cell therapies for more patients each year, there is a greater need than ever for funding to support patient assistance grants, research to improve transplant outcomes and efforts to diversify the BE THE MATCH Registry.”

