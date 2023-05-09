Brooks

Just prior to the opening night of his "GARTH BROOKS/PLUS ONE" residency at THE COLOSSEUM AT CAESARS PALACE in LAS VEGAS on MAY 18th BROOKS shared some details with ALL ACCESS about his new deal with TUNEIN to create and curate the new SEVENS RADIO NETWORK for the livestreaming audio network (NET NEWS 5/9). Separately, ALL ACCESS has learned that industry veteran MONTA VADEN has joined the SEVENS RADIO NETWORK as Music Director.

As previously reported, SEVENS RADIO NETWORK will launch this summer, and will include multiple channels dedicated to Country music and more, all curated and conceived by BROOKS. In LAS VEGAS, BROOKS compared the new venture to his previous SIRIUSXM offering, THE GARTH CHANNEL, and shared his vision for it. "It's fun," he told ALL ACCESS. "What I love about this company, [TUNEIN, is that it's in] 120-something countries, so it's global. Usually what happens in Country music is, if you take your music overseas, they ask you to take the steel [guitars] and fiddles off of it ... Now, people can hear it originally, the way it's supposed to sound. So, when you do come over there [to tour,] the steels and fiddles aren't a shock to them. We're not going to remix anything for [international audiences]. We want you to know what we sound like. What I love about this is what's playing right now in NASHVLLE or VEGAS is going to be the exact same song that's also happening in AUSTRALIA or JAPAN at the same time too. So, LUKE COMBS is playing the exact same time all around the planet."

He continued, "I think we're more divided that we've ever been, This is a chance also to have that unity. We're all listening to this at the same time, and this radio station is going to preach love, inclusiveness, tenderness, forgiveness, passion, let's help each other out. That's what I'm most excited about."

BROOKS debuted one new song during opening night of his residency, but he pivoted to his new TUNEIN deal when ALL ACCESS asked about future plans for more radio singles, especially in light of last year's restructuring of the promotion department at his label, PEARL RECORDS. "Radio is an agenda of the labels. That's how it's always been since day one," he said. "But the reason why we're launching this thing [SEVENS] is that i think people want to hear the new LUKE COMBS single. I think they want to hear the new GEORGE STRAIT single, and we don't hear GEORGE anymore. I think we want to hear the new CHICKS single. I don't know if you're keeping up with what RONNIE DUNN is doing, but his stuff sounds fantastic, and he don't have a label. So that's what this station is for. You're going to hear the newest from everybody, the Country music family. I love that!"

At BROOKS' VEGAS residency, attendees are given a QR code good for six months of TUNEIN Premium for free.

Meanwhile VADEN, a longtime BROOKS fan, arrives at TUNEIN from COUNTRY AIRCHECK, where she had worked since 2018, most recently as Sr. Radio Editor. Prior to that, she was part of the ALL ACCESS team in NASHVILLE for nearly five years, four of those as Assistant Editor. VADEN joined ALL ACCESS from SCRIPPS Country WCYQ/KNOXVILLE, where she served as Executive Assistant for the Market Manager and the PD. Congratulate her here.





