RESULTS RADIO has hired JENNIFER JONES LEE as OM for its five-station REDDING, CA, cluster including Adult Hits KESR (107.1 BOB-FM), Top 40 KEWB (POWER 94.7 94.7), Classic Rock KHRD (RED 103.1), Sports KKXS (XS SPORTS 96.1), and Country KNCQ (Q97). The position was furloughed in DECEMBER 2020, and later re-opened in JULY 2022. RESULTS SVP DAVE SHAKES had been performing many of the role’s responsibilities during the interim period. LEE begins JUNE 26th.

LEE arrives from KFI/LOS ANGELES, where she has produced and performed the lead-in hour “Wake Up Call With JENNIFER JONES LEE” and as news anchor on the BILL HANDEL AM drive daypart since 2016. Prior to that, she performed a variety of roles over 17 years, including AM drive News Anchor for KGO/SAN FRANCISCO.

Her career began in her hometown of REDDING as a music personality at KEWB, later owned by RESULTS RADIO LLC since 1999, before her stints at KPAY/CHICO and KFBK/SACRAMENTO.

SHAKES commented: “We’re fortunate to bring in JENNIFER, who is strongly driven, proactive, and possesses tremendous leadership skills. She will lead our talented local team in evolving forward and keep our brands top-of-mind and necessary in the lives of our audiences”.

Added LEE, “I am thrilled to get back to my roots in REDDING, and can’t thank RESULTS RADIO enough for this opportunity. After 30 years learning and working with amazing radio journalists and top newsrooms, the opportunity to shift into music with a challenging new position is more than I could’ve imagined. Can’t wait to begin this new chapter in my career!”

Congratulate LEE at jenniferjoneslee@icloud.com.

