Steve Kingston, Patty Steele And Kushner Family To Open New Jersey Dispensary
June 1, 2023 at 6:05 AM (PT)
Radio veterans STEVE "KINGSTON" KUSHNER, and PATTY STEELE KUSHNER and their family are set to open a marijuana dispensary in MONTCLAIR, NJ. Plans are to open the music themed, KUSH CONNECTION, near the 2023 holiday season.
KINGSTON is most recently Owner/President at EMPIRE BROADCASTING Triple A WRNR/ANNAPOLIS, and PATTY STEELE KUSHNER was most recently AUDACY Classic Hits WCBS/NEW YORK morning co-host.
NJBIZ.COM has more here. TRAVEL NOIRE also has KUSH CONNECTION coverage.