A Kushner Family Venture

Radio veterans STEVE "KINGSTON" KUSHNER, and PATTY STEELE KUSHNER and their family are set to open a marijuana dispensary in MONTCLAIR, NJ. Plans are to open the music themed, KUSH CONNECTION, near the 2023 holiday season.

KINGSTON is most recently Owner/President at EMPIRE BROADCASTING Triple A WRNR/ANNAPOLIS, and PATTY STEELE KUSHNER was most recently AUDACY Classic Hits WCBS/NEW YORK morning co-host.

NJBIZ.COM has more here. TRAVEL NOIRE also has KUSH CONNECTION coverage.

