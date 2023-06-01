Butler (Photo: Jonathan Weiner - WCM)

WARNER CHAPPELL MUSIC has upped STEVE BUTLER to Head Of Legal & Business Affairs, NORTH AMERICA, reporting to WCM EVP/Global Head of Legal & Business Affairs PETER ROSENTHAL.

BUTLER, who has spent more than a decade with WCM Legal & Business Affairs, commented, "I love working across genres and getting to collaborate with our A&R teams here in the U.S. and around the world. During my time at WCM, I’ve had the opportunity to work on deals with a range of talent, from DAN + SHAY and THOMAS RHETT to MAG and MARCO ANTONIO SOLÍS to ANDERSON .PAAK and KALEO to DAVID BOWIE. I look forward to continuing to partner with GUY, CARIANNE, PETER, and the entire team to add even more exceptional songwriters to our roster."

ROSENTHAL added, "STEVE's new title reflects the widespread respect he’s earned across the industry not only from colleagues, but most importantly from our songwriters and their lawyers, managers, and other representatives. His skills as a lawyer and dealmaker are surpassed only by his passion for music, which shines through everything he does."

