Elections

Four national officers and 19 other trustees have been elected to the board of the RECORDING ACADEMY for 2023-34. TAMMY HURT has been re-elected Chair of the Board of Trustees, with Dr. CHELSEY GREEN elected Vice Chait, GEBRE WADDELL as Secretary/Treasurer, and CHRISTINE ALBERT re-electedChair Emeritus.

Others elected or re-elected this year include MARCELLA ARAICA, JULIO BAGUÉ, LARRY BATISTE, MARCUS BAYLOR, EVAN BOGART, ANNA FRICK, KENNARD GARRETT, TRACY GERSHON, JENNIFER HANSON, J. IVY, ANGÉLIQUE KIDJO, LEDISI, ERIC LILAVOIS, SUSAN MARSHALL, DONN THOMPSON MORELLI, FALU SHAH, PAUL WALL, WAYNA, and JONATHAN YIP.

"I'm pleased to introduce and welcome the new National Officers and Trustees to our ACADEMY family," said CEO HARVEY MASON JR. "This great, new group reflects our eclectic music community and will carry forward our mission of serving all music people. I look forward to working alongside this esteemed group to continue the evolution of our ACADEMY."

