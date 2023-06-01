Detrow (Photo: NPR)

NPR WHITE HOUSE Correspondent and "NPR POLITICS PODCAST" co-host SCOTT DETROW has been named the new weekend host of "ALL THINGS CONSIDERED," starting JUNE 24th. DETROW's appointment fills the gap left with the move of MICHEL MARTIN to "MORNING EDITION" earlier this year.

"I'm thrilled to be joining ALL THINGS CONSIDERED on the weekends. Over the years I've worked closely with the production team and the hosts on so many breaking news stories out of WASHINGTON -- including a memorable time where I had to run to catch a campaign bus on live radio -- and have always been impressed by how hard they work and how smart they are. I can't wait to collaborate with the ATC team every day," said DETROW. "With a presidential election already underway, there will be a lot of political news to cover. But I'm also really looking forward to branching out into other areas, including the cultural, musical, and sports news that listeners look for on the weekends."

"With SCOTT at the helm of the show we're going to be experimenting with the sound of the show and the way we produce it. We want to further integrate the CONSIDER THIS podcast with the weekend show. We also look forward to SCOTT bringing his original enterprise reporting on a range of topics," said VP/News Programming ERIC MARRAPODI. "His experience on the WHITE HOUSE beat had him chasing the president around the country and the world to bring our audiences great reporting with good humor. He'll bring that same energy and commitment to bringing home stories for ALL THINGS CONSIDERED audiences."

