Network television has gotten adept at extended promos that tease the next show coming up that evening, or the next segment on deck for a late night talk show. But what about radio? COUNTRY’S RADIO COACH owner JOHN SHOMBY thinks the medium has some work to do in this area.

“This type of [advance] promo is tailor-made for our stations and, in particular, our high-profile shows and personalities,” he writes in his latest column for ALL ACCESS, noting that radio had an unfortunate habit of looking back, rather than forward with its promos.

“It doesn’t make sense to tell your listeners what they missed,” he says. “The show has come and gone, creating very little incentive to get a listener to specifically tune in the next morning. But, if your morning show plays an interesting/compelling piece from an interview or call planned for the next day, listeners get a piece of tomorrow that may garner enough interest to make that appointment.”

