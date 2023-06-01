Walker, Kennedy

AUDACY has promoted Dir./Programming and Operations for its GREENSBORO cluster CLAY WALKER to VP/Content Operations for the parent company, overseeing the new Content Operations Department and reporting to EVP/Programming JEFF SOTTOLANO. With the new structure, SVP/Technical Operations JOHN KENNEDY will oversee the company's engineering operations.

“As we aim to continuously evolve our content distribution and technical operations to serve our multi-platform future best, we’re excited to have two passionate leaders in CLAY and JOHN to drive two critical areas of our tech ops function,” said CTO SARAH FOSS. “We’re confident these changes will enable us to better envision, plan and implement multi-platform transformation across our content operations, broadcast infrastructure and network.”

“CLAY has already proven himself to be an adept and innovative thinker as it relates to the evolution of our content production and distribution systems,” said SOTTOLANO. “I am excited to see him and JOHN partner more closely with our central, regional and local content and technical operations teams.”

WALKER said, “AUDACY's portfolio of the industry's highest-profile creators, brands and platforms is simply incredible. I'm excited to help further accelerate the Company’s transformation with technology and world-class technical talent to build better experiences for our fans.”

KENNEDY said, “As we aggressively work towards enhancing our content technical infrastructure, it will be an exciting opportunity to work alongside CLAY and our leadership team to ensure we are best serving our listeners' expectations and advertiser demands.”

