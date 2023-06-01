Free Updates

RADIO NEWS HUB will offer free hourly updates live from WIMBLEDON during this year's tennis tournament JULY 3-16. The 60 second updates, available to stations around the world, will be hosted by JOHN CUSHING and will be fed between 11a and 7p (BT). The company will also provide morning previews and evening roundups.

Head of Programming DAVID PREVER said, “WIMBLEDON is one of the most highly anticipated events in the global sporting calendar and it always serves in terms of drama, atmosphere, and sporting achievements. To be broadcasting from the heart of the event, and have JOHN CUSHING fronting these efforts, will allow listeners to get a true sense of anticipation and excitement before, during and after each day’s events.

“We are delighted to offer this enhanced, free service once again to stations across the world and continue to show the quality of coverage RADIO NEWS HUB provides.”

