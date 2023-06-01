Rider

AUDACY Country KILT-F (100.3 THE BULL)/HOUSTON has tapped RIDER as its new male imaging voice.

VP/Programming MELISSA CHASE said, "We are excited about Rider bringing an authentic TEXAS country sound to 100.3 THE BULL. He and ANN DEWIG make a perfect pairing for our station to sound to show off our musical heritage with the undeniable message that 100.3 THE BULL is TEXAS Proud!"

Imaging Dir. RANDY MARX added, “Love RIDER’s swagger. I've been the imaging producer for KILT for over 20 years and this is by far gonna the best sounding 'era' yet!”

RIDER is represented for radio imaging by CESD TALENT AGENCY AND HOSS MANAGEMENT. Hear samples of RIDER's work for THE BULL by clicking here.

