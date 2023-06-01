Skabelund

AI-driven music funding platform bEATBREAD has named TROY SKABELUND Chief Financial Officer. He will report to bEATBREAD COO and co-Founder JOHN HALLER, based out of the company's UTAH offices.

HALLER commented, "We’re planning for and adding significant scale at the company as we expand our reach and continue to deliver against our mission to empower artists and the independent ecosystem as a whole. TROY has deep management experience across many different large, fast-moving organizations, and his understanding of finance’s role in growth is important as we move forward. We’re excited and fortunate to have him join the team."

SKABELUND said, "For the last two decades at DISNEY and elsewhere, I have helped to grow innovative businesses and bring their content to the world. Now I am grateful and excited for the opportunity at bEATBREAD to help music artists in the same way. From the very first conversations I had with the bEATBREAD team, it was evident that there was something important happening here that could really transform the music industry over the long-term."

