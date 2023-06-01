Lancer

DELTA MEDIA Alternative KMYK/LFAYETTE, LA adds LANCE "LANCER" HALE to afternoon drive from 3-7p, replacing BRIAN "HAMMER" PANERALI. LANCER brings over 30 years of experience working in radio broadcasting and remains at COMMUNITY BROADCASTERS/WATERTOWN, NY, where he is Dir./Rock Programming and PD/afternoons of Active Rock WOTT (94 ROCK)/WATERTOWN, NY.

He said, "LANCER here and I've been blessed to do radio for a lot of years. If I've learned anything, it's that 'love of music' connects us all. So I'm beyond excited to join LAFAYETTE's Rock & Alternative team and share my love of music with the amazing 106.3 listeners! Thanks to TANYA ARDOIN and JEFF SANDERS for getting me behind the mic!!"

