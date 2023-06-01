Lineup Announced

UNIVERSAL MUSIC GROUP NASHVILLE has announced the lineup for its MUSIC IS UNIVERSAL event, happening at downtown NASHVILLE’s SKYDECK on BROADWAY JUNE 8-11 in conjunction with CMA FEST. The free, public event will include live performances, fan club parties, listening events, a writers round, and more.

Spanning the rosters of UMG NASHVILLE, publishing company UMPG, and UMe, artists KASSI ASHTON, PRISCILLA BLOCK, JORDAN DAVIS, TRAVIS DENNING, DALTON DOVER, LUKE GRIMES, CAYLEE HAMMACK, DILLON JAMES, JON LANGSTON, KYLIE MORGAN, CATIE OFFERMAN, JOSH ROSS, TANYA TUCKER, SAM WILLIAMS, MARK WILLS, ANNE WILSON, BOY NAMED BANJO, BROTHERS OSBORNE and MADDIE & TAE are all set to perform at the four-day event, along with guest artists DJ CASSIDY, DAVID MORRIS, and VAVO, comedian DANAE HAYS, and songwriters ALLISON VELTZ CRUZ, ADAM JAMES and more.

Fans can also pre-register for their favorite artists’ fan clubs for meet and greets, exclusive access and special events for DAVIS, HAMMACK, MORGAN, MADDIE & TAE and LANGSTON.

Click here for a full lineup and to RSVP in advance.





