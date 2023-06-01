Debuts Today

SAMANTHA BEE is back and LEMONADA MEDIA has her as the host of a new podcast, "CHOICE WORDS WITH SAMANTHA BEE." The former TBS "FULL FRONTAL" host and COMEDY CENTRAL "THE DAILY SHOW" correspondent will interview celebrities, politicians, and others about the choices they made in their lives on the weekly show.

The show is debuting TODAY (6/1) with two episodes featuring guests JUDD APATOW and ROSIE O'DONNELL; UZO ADUBA and LAURA DERN are among the scheduled guests on future episodes.

