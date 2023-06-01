More Artists Added

CMA FEST has added TRACY LAWRENCE, JO DEE MESSINA, TANYA TUCKER, and JOSH TURNER to the lineup for its main stage at NASHVILLE's NISSAN STADIUM (NET NEWS 4/27). In addition to these artists set to perform during the four-day event, KING CALAWAY will sing the national anthem at the event kick off on THURSDAY (6/8).

All CMA FEST stage lineups are available in the official CMA Fest app and at CMAFest.com. Artists performing at CMA FEST donate their time so a portion of proceeds can directly benefit high-quality music education initiatives across the U.S. through the CMA FOUNDATION.

