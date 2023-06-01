Joel (Photo:Myzz Frantastic/Shutterstock.com)

BILLY JOEL and MADISON SQUARE GARDEN CEO JAMES DOLAN announced that JOEL will end his 10-year residency at the arena with his 150th show at MSG in JULY of 2024. Throughout the course of his run, JOEL has sold more than 1.6 million tickets. The first of the final ten concerts will take place on OCTOBER 20, 2023.

VARIETY is reporting the announcement took place at a press conference at the venue TODAY (6/1). NYC Mayer ERIC ADAMS said, “There’s only one thing that’s more NEW YORK than BILLY JOEL — and that’s a BILLY JOEL concert at MSG. For more than 50 years, BILLY’s music has defined our city and brought us together. On behalf of 8.5 million NEW YORKERS, congratulations, BILLY, on a historic run of sold-out shows at MSG, and thank you for a lifetime of bringing joy to us all.”

Joel’s first performance at the arena took place on DECEMBER 14th, 1978. In 2006, with 12 consecutive performances, JOEL set the venue’s record for “most consecutive performances by any artist.”

