AUDACY has promoted Rhythm AC WXBK (94.7 THE BLOCK)/NEW YORK Brand Mgr. SKIP DILLARD to Format VP to lead brand and format strategy and execution for the company’s Rhythmic AC and Throwback portfolio.

DILLARD joined the company in 2021 after 12 years as VP/Programming and OM for MEDIACO's Urban AC WBLS and Gospel WLIB-A/NEW YORK.

SVP/Programming DAVE RICHARDS said, It brings us great joy to elevate SKIP to Rhythmic AC and Throwback Format. Since joining AUDACY, SKIP has demonstrated leadership, vision, and excellence in programming prowess in NEW YORK and has done a tremendous job spearheading our 50th anniversary of Hip-Hop program – ‘HIP-HOP MADE.”

DILLARD added, “I am humbled and honored for the opportunity to grow with AUDACY. Even your challenges become opportunities when you’re working with great people! Thank you to CHRIS OLIVIERO, DAVE RICHARDS, SUSAN LARKIN, and JEFF SOTTOLANO for their leadership and support."

Early in his career, he worked as a talent and a programmer in multiple radio markets, including DETROIT, BUFFALO, NEW ORLEANS, SAN FRANCISCO and WASHINGTON D.C. In addition to radio, DILLARD also served as Top 40 and Urban Managing Editor for BILLBOARD MAGAZINE's “AIRPLAY MONITOR” from 2003 to 2004.

