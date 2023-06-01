Brown

Country singer and SIRIUSXM PRIME COUNTRY personality T. GRAHAM BROWN has been signed to an exclusive booking deal by THIRD COAST TALENT. BROWN, whose career spans several decades, has had numerous hits including the #1s "Darlene," "Hell and High Water" and “Don't Go To Strangers."

In a joint statement, THIRD COAST TALENT CEO CARRIE MOORE-REED and VP DEBBIE MOORE said, "THIRD COAST TALENT is thrilled to be the exclusive booking agency for ‘His T-Ness’. We have known and worked with T. GRAHAM BROWN for years, but have not had the opportunity to work with him exclusively. We are huge fans and admirers of his incredible soulful vocal stylings, his chart-topping songs, and endearing stage presence. We look forward to a bright future together."

BROWN added, "We’re very happy to be working with CARRIE and DEBBIE MOORE at THIRD COAST TALENT. We’ve been friends for decades and appreciate their work ethic. Go get ’em, girls."

BROWN currently has tour dates scheduled into early NOVEMBER.

