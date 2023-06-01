New Specialty Programming

SIRIUSXM and PANDORA have launched limited-time channels, exclusive content and specialty programming spotlighting legendary artists and music in honor of BLACK MUSIC MONTH. SIRIUSXM will feature four limited-time channels including THE 2PAC CHANNEL, SO SO DEF RADIO, BILLBOARD TOP 500 R&B COUNTDOWN, and HIP HOP TOP 500, all providing exclusive experience for listeners that spotlight the artists and songs that have been transformative in Black music.

At the same time, PANDORA is launching a LEGENDS mode series on the BLACK MUSIC FOREVER station with commentary from R&B/soul legends – BABYFACE, CHAKA KHAN, THE ISLEY BROTHERS, SMOKEY ROBINSON, JENNIFER HOLLIDAY and WHITNEY HOUSTON. Additional station modes returning include 90S HIP-HOP AND R&B, 80S R&B GROOVES, BLACK POP HITS, TIMELESS VOICES, MODERN-DAY HIP-HOP and MODERN-DAY R&B. PANDORA’s BLUEPRINT station is also debuting BEST IN R&B: THE TAKEOVER MODE, a new rebrand of the Adult R&B station with an exclusive best of takeover filled with commentary from artists like USHER, ELLA MAI, TANK, ASHANTI, ROBERT GLASPER and more.

BLACK MUSIC MONTH will also see the premiere of the second season of the award-winning SXM podcast ALL MUSIC IS BLACK MUSIC, hosted by SELEMA MASEKELA with guests including COCO JONES, DENZEL CURRY, SMOKEY ROBINSON and more.

