Tamara

VOX Top 40 WXXX (95 TRIPLE X)/BURLINGTON has hired CHANTEL "TAMARA" TOOMAJANIAN for middays and social media. She was most recently at TOWNSQUARE MEDIA AC WHOM/PORTLAND, ME where she did mornings. Her other stops include AUDACY HOT ACs WWBX/BOSTON and WOMX/ORLANDO.

WXXX PD KWAME DANKWA said, "With her experience and energy, we knew we needed to get her into our cluster asap. Contrary to popular belief, radio people like TAMARA only come along once in a blue moon, and we are excited to work with her."

TAMARA added, "I am excited to work with such amazing people at 95 TRIPLE X. I'm ready for this new adventure. I cannot wait to play music and share my mistakes, laughs, and nerdy personality on BURLINGTON and PLATTSBURGH's hit music station!"

