-
Bob's Back In Wichita With Return Of Adult Hits Format On Murfin Media's Revived KBOB-F
by Perry Michael Simon
June 1, 2023 at 11:09 AM (PT)What do you think? Add your comment below.
-
MURFIN MEDIA/MY TOWN MEDIA INC. has relaunched its recently-acquired KBOB-F (formerly KIBB)/WICHITA, KS as Adult Hits 97.1 BOB-FM. The format and slogan were on the station from 2008 through an abortive sale of the station by former owner ROCKING M MEDIA to ALLIED MEDIA PARTNERS in 2019, and returned on and off during the interim between then and the sale to MURFIN.
As MURFIN revives the WICHITA cluster, AUDACY WICHITA's JOHN POHLMAN has joined the company to serve as GM.