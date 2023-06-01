Revived

MURFIN MEDIA/MY TOWN MEDIA INC. has relaunched its recently-acquired KBOB (formerly KIBB)/WICHITA, KS as Adult Hits 97.1 BOB-FM. The format and slogan were on the station from 2008 through an abortive sale of the station by former owner ROCKING M MEDIA to ALLIED MEDIA PARTNERS in 2019, and returned on and off during the interim between then and the sale to MURFIN.

As MURFIN revives the WICHITA cluster, AUDACY/WICHITA's JOHN POHLMAN has joined the company to serve as GM.

« see more Net News