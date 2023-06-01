Arledge

THE DEPOT LLC-owned Country/Classic Rock KDPM (92.3 FM THE DEPOT)/LONGVIEW-MARSHALL, TX PD morning host CHIP "THE FAT MAN" ARLEDGE is being honored by the TEXAS ASSOCIATION OF BROADCASTERS (TAB) with its JASON HIGHTOWER Award For Broadcast Excellence. The award, named for the late TAB Chairman and Classic Country KMOO/MINEOLA, TX owner/operator HIGHTOWER, recognizes individuals with at least 10 years of broadcast industry experience who "have demonstrated a proficiency for enterprise and innovation in servicing their station's audience, advertisers and community," according to TAB.

A press release announcing the award said ARLEDGE "is committed to making THE DEPOT a positive force for progress in East TEXAS. In a little less then three years at the station, ARLEDGE has been a vocal champion for the town of MARSHALL and its citizens ... ARLEDGE strives to emphasize that the radio industry exists to move local communities forward both culturally and economically -- and to have fun doing so."

The award will be presented during the TAB convention at the J.W. MARRIOTT in downtown AUSTIN on AUGUST 3rd. Find more information here.

