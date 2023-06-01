Sold

KASPAR BROADCASTING CO. OF MISSOURI is selling K268CT/ST. LOUIS to EAST CENTRAL BROADCASTING, LLC for $550,000 ($300,000 cash, $200,000 in a promissory note). The primary station is Americana/Triple A KWUL (101.7 K-WULF)/ELSBERRY, MO.

In other filings with the FCC, INTERNATIONAL CHURCH OF THE GRACE OF GOD, INC. is selling W296DK/FORT LAUDERDALE to SATVIEW MEDIA LLC for $400,000. The primary station is Portuguese WFLL-A (NOSSA RADIO 1400)/FORT LAUDERDALE.

DODGE CITY COMMUNITY COLLEGE is transferring Variety KONQ/DODGE CITY, KS to KANZA SOCIETY INC. for no consideration.

And AIR-FREE WIRELESS, INC. is selling K259AR/FILLMORE, UT; K227DB/MANTI, UT; K224ES and K273CL/BEAVER, UT; K252DB/PROVO, UT; and K257AZ/RICHFIELD, UT to SANPETE COUNTY BROADCASTING CO. for $45,000. The primary station is News-Talk KMXD/MONROE, UT (simulcast of KSVC-A/RICHFIELD, UT).

