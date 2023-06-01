Parr

BEASLEY MEDIA GROUP and KEY NETWORKS' nationally syndicated "SHAWN PARR'S BACKSTAGE COUNTRY" has announced a lineup of artist guest hosts for the month of JUNE. Those hosts include:

Week of JUNE 5th – JAMESON ROGERS; week of JUNE 12th – MEGAN MORONEY; week of JUNE 19th – JELLY ROLL; week of JUNE 26th – MICHAEL RAY.

PARR said, “Every week is unique with this incredible blend of Country artists. You never know what to expect and, together, we are having so much fun talking music, family, and even throwing in a few surprises - all for their fans!”

SHAWN PARR’S BACKSTAGE COUNTRY, is heard on more than 80 U.S. radio stations and in 27 of the top 50 DMA markets.

