Long-Tern Writer Extensions Announced

NASHVILLE-based independent music publisher BIG MACHINE MUSIC (BMM) TODAY (6/1) announced the long-term extension of exclusive co-publishing agreements with four writers, LAURA VELTZ, JESSIE JO DILLON, and MADDIE & TAE (MADDIE FONT and TAYLOR KERR). That announcement comes on the 11th anniversary of the company, which is now a subsidiary of HYBE AMERICA.

BMM GM MIKE MOLINAR said of the re-signings, "We’re ecstatic to celebrate 11 years of BIG MACHINE MUSIC with the continuation of our partnerships with LAURA VELTZ, JESSIE JO DILLON, and MADDIE & TAE. We feel privileged to enjoy commercially successful and personal relationships with all four of these uniquely gifted songwriting talents. Their trust in us is truly a validation of our long-term vision and approach."

VELTZ was named BILLBOARD's 2022 Songwriter of the Year, and has written songs for MAREN MORRIS, MIRANDA LAMBERT, THOMAS RHETT, KELLY CLARKSON, KANE BROWN, DAN + SHAY, and others. For film, she recently co-wrote Pop singer DEMI LOVATO’s "Still Alive" for "Scream VI," and IDA MENZEL’s "Dream Girl" for the AMAZON adaptation of "Cinderella."

DILLON, a three-time GRAMMY Best Country Song nominee, has had cuts with OLD DOMINION, CATIE OFFERMAN, MEGAN MORONEY, HARDY, BRANDY CLARK, NATE SMITH, JELLY ROLL, JAKE OWEN and others.

MERCURY RECORDS-signed duo MADDIE & TAE’s most recent #1 hit, "Die From A Broken Heart," earned ASCAP Country and Pop awards in 2022, and made them the first and only female duo to score multiple #1s on the Country Airplay charts. Their debut, "Girl In A Country Song," was certified Platinum.





Veltz (Photo: Darling Juliet)

Dillon (Photo: Kate York)

Maddie & Tae (Photo Joseph Llanes)

