KCSN Summer Benefit Concert Series

CAL STATE NORTHRIDGE Triple A KCSN (88.5 FM THE SOCAL SOUND)/NORTHRIDGE, CA will kick off its inaugural summer benefit concert series on MONDAY, JUNE 5th.

The concert series takes place on various dates throughout the month at THE KNITTING FACTORY in NORTH HOLLYWOOD and NO VACANDY in HOLLYWOOD. All proceeds directly benefit the radio station.

Artists in the series include SAM MORROW, SYMI, CHARLIE HICKEY, CECELIA CASTLEMAN, LO MOON, THE RECORD COMPANY and others. The event was created to raise money and awareness for public radio.

PD MARC "MOOKIE" KACZOR said the concert series could be the start of an annual flagship event that the station rolls out every year.

“These are intimate and affordable shows at venues that we’ve partnered with for years and it’s a concept that we think has the potential to grow. Who knows where this event can go from here but it’s a start that we’re excited about.”

Tickets are $25 per show and available here.

