The annual LIVING LEGENDS FOUNDATION (LLF) Awards & Dinner Gala is set for FRIDAY, OCTOBER 6th at the TAGLYAN CULTURAL COMPLEX in LOS ANGELES. The event will feature a red carpet and cocktail reception starting at 6:30p (PT), followed by the awards dinner at 7:30p (PT).

This year, the 32-year-old organization will honor 8 individuals, including RADIO HALL OF FAMER WALT LOVE and Author/Filmmaker NELSON GEORGE, while also celebrating 50 years of Hip-Hop.

This year’s dinner Chairs are SKIP DILLARD, AUDACY’s VP/Rhythmic AC And Throwback Formats & Brand Mgr. of WXBK (94.7 THE BLOCK)/NEW YORK and RADIO ONE Urban Oldies WPPZ (PHILLY's CLASSIX R&B 107.9)/PHILADELPHIA afternoon host LADY B.

LLF Chairperson DAVID C. LINTON said “This year is particularly special because, in addition to our annual awards ceremony, we are also celebrating 50 years of Hip-Hop. We are the first generation of music executives to help break and recognize hip-hop as a global music art form. Most of our board and advisory members were responsible for signing many of today’s Hip-Hop legends and icons to recording contracts and record label imprint deals, ultimately creating the phenomenon known to the world as Hip-Hop culture.

"Additionally, for the past three to four decades, many of our board members have guided the careers of these legends and icons via management, marketing, radio promotions, publicity, sales, and A&R. We look forward to another powerful awards ceremony with the rainmakers of Black music and hip-hop. We look forward to seeing you on OCTOBER 6th.”

DILLARD added, “I am so honored to serve as Dinner Chair for 2023. Through the pandemic, the LIVING LEGENDS FOUNDATION remained on the job, answering calls on behalf of so many in our industry in need of assistance. In OCTOBER 2022 we returned to LOS ANGELES in person for the first time in two years.” With the 2023 gala being just a few months away. I encourage all of you to join us once again in LOS ANGELES to raise funds while celebrating the LIVING LEGENDS FOUNDATION’s ongoing mission to help our industry colleagues in times of need.”

LADY B said, “I am honored to be a Dinner Chairperson for the LIVING LEGENDS FOUNDATION’s 2023 Awards Gala. As an original Hip-Hop pioneer with the distinction of having the first rap record recorded by a female, I appreciate that the FOUNDATION pays tribute to the people behind the scenes who worked tirelessly in all genres of Black music. I’m thrilled that we will be able to celebrate the career achievements of all of the honorees.”

2023 Honorees

: VERNON BROWN, Esq. --Founder/V. BROWN & COMPANY A.D. WASHINGTON Chairman’s Award: SHANTI DAS -Former Music Exec./Founder, SILENCE THE SHAME

The fundraiser's proceeds allow the LLF to continue helping industry members with strong financial needs. In addition, it contributes to the FOUNDATION's SCHOLARSHIP program in furthering the educational efforts of the next generation of Black students attending accredited colleges and universities in pursuit of careers in the music or media industries.

Top L-R Walt Love, Ed Lover, Tracey Jordan, Nelson George

Bottom L-R Rocky Bucano, Shanti Das, Lionel Ridenour,Vernon Brown Esq.





