R. Kelly (Photo: Jamie Lamor Thompson / Shutterstock.com)

Federal prosecutors have filed to garnish royalty payments and other earnings to R. KELLY from SONY MUSIC ENTERTAINMENT and UNIVERSAL MUSIC PUBLISHING to pay his sexual abuse victims. Prosecutors noted that KELLY had only paid $28,000 out of the $504,549 he was ordered to pay to his victims after his 2021 conviction for sex-trafficking.

KELLY is in a federal prison in NORTH CAROLINA after his sentencing in the federal case. He was sentenced to 30 years in prison. In his separate federal child pornography case in CHICAGO, KELLY was sentenced to 20 years in prison and the majority of that sentence is being served concurrently.

BLOOMBERG has more here.

