CATHERINE TAIT's term as Pres./CEO of CBC/RADIO-CANADA has been extended through JANUARY 2, 2025. TAIT was appointed to the post on JULY 3, 2018.

Minister of Canadian Heritage PABLO RODRIGUEZ said, "CBC/RADIO-CANADA plays an essential role in our country's democracy and culture. CATHERINE has agreed to stay to deliver on several critical files including the CRTC review of the public broadcaster's licence renewal, the launch of the corporation's first national Indigenous strategy, along with preparations for the 2024 PARIS SUMMER OLYMPICS. Given the scope of change with the implementation of the Online Streaming Act and the proposed Online News Act, the continuity in her role at the helm of the public broadcaster is key during this time. Ms. TAIT's willingness to complete this critical work shows her deep commitment to the value of public broadcasting in CANADA."

