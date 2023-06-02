Donovan (Photo: Twitter @3JimDonovan)

Longtime CLEVELAND BROWNS radio voice and NBC affiliate WKYC-TV/CLEVELAND Sports Anchor JIM DONOVAN has announced that his leukemia has returned and he has entered a "more aggressive" treatment plan after a year and a half treating the relapse with chemotherapy. He first battled chronic lymphocytic leukemia in 22000-2011 and has also fought melanoma, DONOVAN, the radio voice of the BROWNS since 1999, announced the relapse on television WEDNESDAY (5/31) and said he will be working "as muck as I can" but will miss some work "maybe for a day, maybe longer" while receiving treatment.

BROWNS owners DEE and JIMMY HASLAM issued a statement saying, "Our thoughts and the thoughts of the entire organization are with JIM and his family right now in this difficult time. There is no better representative of the CLEVELAND BROWNS. He is as tough as they come and proved as much in his previous battle. We're all behind JIM and will do everything we can to support him. We look forward to him winning this fight, being around the team, and continuing to call our games during the season."

WKYC-TV Pres./GM MICKI BYRNES' statement read, "JIM DONOVAN is a CLEVELAND broadcasting legend, whose name has become synonymous with the NORTHEAST OHIO sports scene. Just as Jim handles his daily reporting and analysis with smarts, grit and strength -- we know that JIM will bring that same tenacity and spirit to this health battle. We appreciate that the viewers and community stand in solidarity with our WKYC team in supporting Jim and his family, just as they always have for the past 38-plus years."

« see more Net News