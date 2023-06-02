Now In Sacramento

YEA NETWORKS syndicated TINO COCHINO RADIO's weekend show, "TCR PLUS," is firing up this weekend on iHEARTMEDIA Classic Hip Hop KHYL (V101.1)/SACRAMENTO.

KHYL PD ERIC ROSADO commented, "We run TINO COCHINO RADIO on KPEZ/AUSTIN in Morning Drive and have seen both growth and success there and in other markets. I’ve been looking for a way to add TCR to our already All-Star, stacked lineup on KHYL/SACRAMENTO and the new TCR PLUS has allowed us to do exactly that! We are happy to welcome TCR PLUS and the condensed “best of” version of the show to our weekend lineup on V101.1."

TCR host TINO COCHINO added, "ERIC is a superstar PD who believes in personality radio and his track record speaks for itself. We've had the pleasure of working with him in SEATTLE, AUSTIN and now we're very excited to launch in SACRAMENTO on KHYL."

For more on the four-hour weekend show, email Mikey@tinocochinoradio.com or Scott@yeanetworks.com.

