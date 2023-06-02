Bryan (Photo: Eric Anderson)

CAPITOL NASHVILLE's LUKE BRYAN has announced the guest performer lineup for his upcoming "Farm Tour 2023." As previously reported, the five-date run takes place SEPTEMBER 14–23. Joining BRYAN will be KAMERON MARLOWE, CHAYCE BECKHAM, THE PEACH PICKERS, and DJ ROCK.

The tour raises money for scholarships for students from farming families to local colleges or universities near the tour stops. To date, 78 college scholarships have been granted.

